Congressional delegation seeks federal support as hurricane approaches state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Thursday asked the White House to provide support for the state ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Douglas.
The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the state as early as Sunday.
“With the time remaining before the forecasted landfall, we can take steps that will improve outcomes for Hawaii residents,” the delegation wrote, in a letter to President Trump.
“Federal support is especially critical at this juncture because so many state and county emergency management and response personnel are already committed to the COVID pandemic.”
The delegation asked for supplies, support for evacuation shelter, and food assistance.
