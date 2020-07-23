City signs a new agreement with construction unions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Mayor and Hawaii’s construction unions have signed a new agreement that would give union workers priority for all city projects over $2 million.
The agreement requires the city to negotiate contracts with trade unions.
The bill behind it became law last year without Mayor Caldwell’s signature.
“First time ever in the history of Hawaii that we all come together under one roof for our working men and women in construction ... It prevents against labor strikes, work slow downs, project disruptions - and delay adds costs,” Caldwell said.
“This also helps ensure that local people get local jobs here in Hawaii and we keep our taxpayer dollars in the state of Hawaii, for us,” Damien Kim of IBEW Local 1186 said.
Critics of the measure however said it was unfair to non-union businesses.
