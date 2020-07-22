Wiped out by the pandemic, AccesSurf puts its adaptive surf contest online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coronavirus sank any chance AccesSurf had to hold its annual surfing championship for disabled athletes.
But the non-profit came up with an alternative.
“We’re doing an Online Adaptive Surf Contest. What that means is a photo submission surf contest. It’s the first time we’ve ever done this and we’re pretty excited,” Executive Director Cara Short said.
The window is open for adaptive athletes to send AccesSurf a photo of themselves catching a wave.
Among those entering: Ann Yoshida.
"The more you go out the more opportunity you have to get a good shot. There are a couple of things that are moving. It's not only a great day of surf but it's also a great day of surf and someone capturing that moment," she said.
Surfers can hit their favorite spots. Judges will score the photos based on wave size and technical difficulty. AccesSurf expects a lot of adaptive athletes to enter.
“We’re reaching people from all over the world. You submit a photo. You don’t have to travel here to be part of the competition. I’m hopeful we’ll see upwards of 100,” Short said.
Photos must be from either last year or this year and need to submitted to AccesSurf by Aug. 20.
"The thing about the online submission I think that's gonna be difficult is now you're not in a lineup with three other people, you're in a lineup with 32 who knows how many other people," said Eric Welton, a member of AccesSurf's Adaptive Surf Team.
And there's a second photo category called the Show Us Your Stoke contest.
"I feel like I have got a lot of potential in the stoke. Because I have mean wipe outs for sure," Yoshida said.
"As we say, the person having the most fun surfing is the best surfer out there. So that's what that category is for, the biggest smile or the biggest flair. Whatever you've got," Short said.
A $20 entrance fee gets you a special event tee-shirt. The winner scores free registration and prizes for next years surf championship.
To find our more about the Online Adaptive Surf Contest, click here.
