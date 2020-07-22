UH-Manoa outlines plans for fall semester amid pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa on Wednesday laid out more details on its plans for the upcoming fall semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
UH-Manoa Provost Michael Bruno wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff that the plans call for major changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that “it will take a collective effort, and we all have a role to play as we protect and support each other.”
According to the letter, 54% of its 3,344 classes will be conducted online, 23% in person and another 23% a combination of both.
Student housing will be reduced by approximately 30% to accommodate for social distancing, and arrangements will be made for off-campus locations for residents who test positive for COVID-19. UH said it would pay for any costs associated with stays at off-campus locations.
Among some of the new requirements: all students, employees and visitors will need to check in daily on a UH app or web form that monitors and tracks COVID-19 cases. Everyone must also wear facial coverings when indoors and where physical distancing is not possible.
Anyone who is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to call (808) 956-8965. UH said it will incorporate protocols that include quarantine or isolation, contact tracing, communication and facility disinfection.
Dining and food services on campus will be modified with limited seating and self-serve drink stations.
Custodial staff will also clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in public spaces on a daily basis.
UH students started remote learning after their return from spring break in March.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.