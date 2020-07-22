UH Football’s Ilm Manning, the only Bow’ selected to the Mountain West preseason All-Conference team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH football’s Ilm Manning was selected to the Mountain West preseason All-Conference team on Wednesday — the only Rainbow Warrior to make the team.
The lone Bow is coming off of an impressive sophomore campaign with UH, having started all 15 games last year and helped the Bows’ finish number 5 in the country for passing offense.
New head coach Todd Graham, is happy with the development of his new blindside protector.
“Ilm is an extremely gifted athlete,” Coach Graham said. “I’m very very impressed with him, he has an opportunity — if he continues to work hard — to be a special player for us.”
The Arizona native was also named to the Outland Award player watch list — awarded to the best lineman in the country.
“He’s very blessed physically, hard worker, highly intelligent, he’s the total package,” Coach Graham said. “So I think that’s a very good selection there.”
Manning will lead an offensive line that coach Graham says can be the key to success in the Todd Graham era.
“If you ask me what position group is the strength of the team,” Coach Graham said. “I would tell you the offensive line.”
This new era in Rainbow Warriors football history is set to start July 31, with the opening of training camp.
