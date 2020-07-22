2 more unions join teachers in calling for delay in reopening public school campuses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a significant development Wednesday, two more unions joined the Hawaii State Teachers Association in calling for a delay in reopening public school campuses for the fall term.
The Hawaii Government Employees Association and United Public Workers said they agree the teachers union that more preparation and training are needed before students can safely return to school buildings.
The three unions represent all the bargaining unit employees at public school campuses and it wasn’t immediately clear how the state could move forward without addressing their concerns.
UPW represents custodians, cafeteria workers, school physical therapist aides and others. HGEA represents school leadership along with school health assistants, clerical aides and other personnel.
“We do not feel the Hawaii State Department of Education and the Hawaii Department of Health have done enough to properly create and implement health strategies to mitigate the spread of coronavirus on our public school campuses,” the unions said, in a joint news release.
They called for “written guidance” from the Health Department on how to safely reopen schools, training for all faculty and staff, and proper protective equipment.
The state Department of Education did not immediately respond.
But earlier this week, the governor joined schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto in trying to reassure parents and school personnel that reopening school campuses on Aug. 4 was safe.
