Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the eastern end of the state by Sunday

And in the long range model, we will have to watch the development of Tropical Cyclone Douglas. It is on a path that is favorable for strengthening and becoming a major hurricane within the next 24 hours. The latest track takes it more north, right over or near Hawaii Island (and maybe even Maui if it nudges even more north). The cone of uncertainty as of Wednesday evening, includes all of the islands. The storm can nudge either north or south, so we have to watch its progression every step of the way. If the latest model track holds true, Hawaii Island will see the majority of the impacts of torrential rain, some wind and even large surf - while the rest of us has a chance for elevated surf and some pop up showers with some thunderstorms popping up. Definitely need to watch it day by day as it all unfolds. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared.