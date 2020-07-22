Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the eastern end of the state by Sunday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening. Winds are picking up as the trade winds take over for the rest of the week.
Rainfall activity will trend a bit higher from Wednesday onward as an upper level low, an area of lower pressure, drifts north of the islands and trade winds increase. The best chances for showers each day are forecast in the overnight to early morning hours but we can’t rule out showers popping up on the radar over mauka neighborhoods during the day.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy due to breezy trades into Tuesday. Trades are forecast to trend down by midweek, but east facing surf should hold due to a 9-10 sec period northeast swell expected to arrive from an area of strong- to gale-force winds off the California coast. A small, long-period south-southwest swell will fade Monday, leaving mainly a mix of small background energy moving through. A similar sized southerly swell will be possible come Wednesday, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week.
And in the long range model, we will have to watch the development of Tropical Cyclone Douglas. It is on a path that is favorable for strengthening and becoming a major hurricane within the next 24 hours. The latest track takes it more north, right over or near Hawaii Island (and maybe even Maui if it nudges even more north). The cone of uncertainty as of Wednesday evening, includes all of the islands. The storm can nudge either north or south, so we have to watch its progression every step of the way. If the latest model track holds true, Hawaii Island will see the majority of the impacts of torrential rain, some wind and even large surf - while the rest of us has a chance for elevated surf and some pop up showers with some thunderstorms popping up. Definitely need to watch it day by day as it all unfolds. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared.
