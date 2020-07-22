How to prepare keiki for new school year changes? A pediatrician offers some advice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many parents are struggling to get their children ready for major changes in classrooms with so much uncertainty right before the start of the new school year.
“Is it safe to go back to school? Should we send them back? Parents are making a lot of different decisions based on what they have to,” said Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, a pediatrician.
“Some parents have no choice. They have to return to work.”
Most children haven't been on campus in months since schools suddenly switched to remote learning.
“Some kids have done OK with distance learning. Others are not doing well with it at all and there’s a need for them to return back to school,” she said.
Schools are getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms next month.
Hawaii Department of Education campuses have three choices: In-person instruction, distance learning, or a blend of the two.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association is urging the state to delay the reopening of public schools due to safety concerns. There is also the possibility that campuses could close again if there is an outbreak.
“I think being honest, especially if it’s age-appropriate, that this is the plan for now, this is what we think is safe for now but it may change, will allow children to know that there’s a possibility that there will be change and cause less anxiety when it does change,” Tenn Salle said.
Another tip is to make sure that kids have a regular schedule for playing, eating meals and going to bed.
Tenn Salle also encourages parents to keep in touch with their child’s pediatrician and to stay on top of regular checkups.
