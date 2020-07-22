Hawaii health officials report 1 new COVID-19 fatality, bringing death toll to 25

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials on Wednesday reported another COVID-19 death in the islands.
Officials have not yet released further details about the individual.
Meanwhile, Hawaii reported 17 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 1,435.
All of the new cases were on Oahu.
In recent weeks, state health officials have raised growing concerns about community spread of coronavirus and have urged residents to take precautions.
Also Wednesday, the state reported:
- The state’s death toll now stands at 25.
- At least 154 patients in Hawaii have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic.
- Of all those who have tested positive, 1,113 people have been released from isolation.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 1,117
- Released from isolation: 842
- Required hospitalization: 121
- Deaths: 18
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 139 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 122
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 42
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 114
- Released from isolation: 107
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 22
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
