Forecast: Tropical Storm Douglas heading towards the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist through tomorrow as a surface trough passes across the state. Expect afternoon clouds and showers over leeward and interior areas through Wednesday. Winds will increase Thursday through Friday as the trough passes to the west. The forecast for this weekend will highly depend on the development of Tropical Storm Douglas currently located over 1500 miles east southeast of the Big Island. It is too early to tell if Douglas will bring any impacts to the Hawaiian Islands.