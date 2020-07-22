Forecast: Light winds to strengthen over the next few days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will persist through tomorrow as a surface trough passes across the state.
Expect afternoon clouds and showers over leeward and interior areas through Wednesday.
Winds will increase Thursday through Friday as the trough passes to the west.
The forecast for this weekend will highly depend on the development of Tropical Storm Douglas currently located over 1,500 miles east-southeast of the Big Island. It is too early to tell if Douglas will bring any impacts to the Hawaiian Islands.
Surf along east-facing will rise and should hold into Thursday, then lower Friday. There remains the potential for rough conditions later this weekend along east-facing shores due to a strong winds and rising surf associated with Douglas as it moves into the region.
A small south-southwest swell is expected today, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week.
