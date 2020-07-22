Flight attendant in Hawaiian Airlines training cluster dies of coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant who is believed to have contracted coronavirus after participating in a training session in Honolulu last month has died from the illness, Hawaii News Now has learned.
Jeff Kurtzman, a Los Angeles-based flight attendant who joined the company in 1988, passed away Tuesday night in California, according to Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram.
Ingram sent an email to Hawaiian Airlines employees on Wednesday, saying Kurtzman had ‘become well known to his In-Flight colleagues for his passion for discovering new places, people and cultures’ and was admired for his ‘terrific sense of humor and knack for easy conversation.'
“He embodied the values of aloha and malama that we hold dear,” Ingram said in the email.
Multiple flight attendants tell Hawaii News Now that Kurtzman had participated in the recent training sessions in Honolulu, which ultimately resulted in at least 24 people ― including 16 staff members ― contracting coronavirus, the state Department of Health said earlier this month.
At least one other Hawaiian Airlines employee who contracted coronavirus during the training session remains hospitalized, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
