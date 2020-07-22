Father and son make gruesome discovery while clearing brush in Makaha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A father and son made a gruesome find while clearing brush in Makaha on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the two appear to have found human remains.
Sources told Hawaii News Now the remains were bound and partially buried near the beach.
On Wednesday morning, hours after the discovery, the area was still roped off in crime tape.
Just off Farrington Highway, close to a dozen Honolulu police officers and the medical examiner swarmed the the beach near Makua Cave. The action catching the attention of passersby.
“There were choke cops and the yellow tape around. And we noticed something was different because they had gloves,” witness Starlene Ngata said.
The case is currently classified as an unattended death.
The find was made just beyond some no trespassing signs. A father and son were clearing brush from a campsite when they unearthed what appeared to be badly decomposed body.
Police sources say it looked like they had been restrained and partially covered by a pile of keawe branches.
HPD provided no official comment.
The disturbing news came as a shock to Ngata who came to spend the day at the beach with her family.
“It’s sad. Very sad,” she said.
She hopes detectives can quickly figure what happened.
If there’s foul play, she added, “I hope they find the person responsible.”
