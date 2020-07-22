Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces tax evasion counts

This May 31, 2020, file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested for the May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin is now facing multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were charged Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Washington County, Minn. They are each charged with six counts related to filing false tax returns dating back to the 2014 tax year, and three counts of failing to file returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Derek Chauvin is currently in custody in connection with Floyd's death. Prosecutors say Kellie Chauvin is not in custody. (Source: Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)