Caldwell: The time to prepare for potential impacts of Douglas is now

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Wednesday urged residents to prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas, which is churning toward the state and could trigger heavy rains and bring strong winds to some islands as early as Saturday.
He said even if Douglas weakens to a tropical storm, it could still leave behind a big mess.
“We know from past experience that it’s not always a hurricane that can do the damage,” Caldwell said. “On top of the pandemic, we now have a hurricane. We need to be prepared.”
The mayor said the city and state are grappling with how to offer evacuation shelter space that follows social distancing guidelines. Staffing at shelters is also poised to be a major issue.
Caldwell said the potential for dual disasters is daunting and underscores the need for preparation.
“It starts with each of us to do our part,” he said, adding that residents should have a 14-day emergency kit with supplies that now includes items like masks, hand sanitizer and soap.
Hiro Toiya, director of the Department of Emergency Management for the city, said Honolulu is “resilient” but people need to work together to get ready for the approaching storm.
Officials also urged residents to keep family, friends and neighbors in mind who may be unemployed and so struggling to cover the basics.
