Big Island officers honored for life-saving efforts during a 2019 Kona crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six Big Island police officers were honored with a Certificate of Merit for their life-saving efforts while responding to a crash in North Kona last November.
Recognized were officers Patrick Robinson, Adam Hanes, Preston Paglinawan, Justin Uresti, and Kayli Carr, and former Officer James Rome III.
The crash happened on Kaahumanu Highway. According to the Hawaii Police Department, a man driving a Jeep SUV crossed over into an oncoming lane to pass a car. That’s when he crashed head-on with a Honda Pilot.
Unfortunately, the crash was fatal, killing 35-year-old Cassandra Lynn Ellis. Three of her passengers were also injured.
But the officers responding were able to save other lived by helping victims out of the burning vehicle.
They received certificates for their heroic acts. Robinson was also awarded the Bronze Medal of Merit.
