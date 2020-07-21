Rainbow Warriors Football ranked third in Mountain West preseason polls

By Kyle Chinen | July 21, 2020 at 12:40 PM HST - Updated July 21 at 12:40 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their preseason football power rankings on Tuesday, with the Rainbow Warriors predicted to finish third in the West Division.

The rankings were voted on by the league’s media, with the Bows’ get 74 total points placing them in third — the first ranked San Diego State received 122 total points and 19 first-place votes.

Last year, UH was ranked fourth in the West before going to a 5-3 record in Mountain West regular season play — 10-5 overall — clinching the West Division for the first time in school history and punching their ticket to the conference championship. They would eventually fall to Boise State in the championship game last December.

This offseason saw the departure of Head Coach Nick Rolovich to Washington State, followed by the hiring of Todd Graham as the Bows’ new head coach.

On top of that, UH lost their first four games of the season, after Fordham’s conference canceled all fall sports and the Pac-12 switched to a conference-only schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the Mountain West has yet to make any changes to their schedule.

UH has added Robert Morris to fill one of the empty games.

Without any more coronavirus related setbacks, the Bows’ are set to open the season at Aloha Stadium against Robert Morris, on September 26th.

