Rainbow Warriors Football ranked third in Mountain West preseason polls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their preseason football power rankings on Tuesday, with the Rainbow Warriors predicted to finish third in the West Division.
The rankings were voted on by the league’s media, with the Bows’ get 74 total points placing them in third — the first ranked San Diego State received 122 total points and 19 first-place votes.
Last year, UH was ranked fourth in the West before going to a 5-3 record in Mountain West regular season play — 10-5 overall — clinching the West Division for the first time in school history and punching their ticket to the conference championship. They would eventually fall to Boise State in the championship game last December.
This offseason saw the departure of Head Coach Nick Rolovich to Washington State, followed by the hiring of Todd Graham as the Bows’ new head coach.
This offseason, Todd Graham was picked to lead the Bows', following Nick Rolovich’s departure to Washington State.
UH has added Robert Morris to fill one of the empty games.
Without any more coronavirus related setbacks, the Bows’ are set to open the season at Aloha Stadium against Robert Morris, on September 26th.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.