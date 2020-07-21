‘Our teachers are scared': Union, parents cast doubt on school’s plan to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two weeks before the fall semester, the Department of Education said it will hire more nurses and will buy thousands of digital devices for needy students who may end up stuck at home.
But some teachers and parents are questioning the DOE’s plan to keep everyone safe.
“The DOE can’t even get a handle on ukus ... How are they going to control this pandemic that’s running itself all over this world,” said Marc Dixon, parent of a 5th grader.
Dixon said his daughter’s school is planning face-to-face classes everyday.
“My immediate question is as a parent: What specific steps went into coming to this conclusion that it’s safe to be there. I fired a couple of emails back and it was crickets,” he said.
Corey Rosenlee, president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, also faulted the DOE for the apparent lack of transparency. He said the DOE hasn’t given teachers enough details on how it will handle a potential outbreak.
“We have no idea ... who is going to be tested, how these tests are going to be provided and who’s paying for this testing,” said Rosenlee.
“Our teachers are scared. They’re afraid right now about going back in the classroom and ... if our teachers do not believe returning to the classroom will be safe for them, they’re not going to return.”
During a news conference today, Gov. David Ige, the DOE and other leaders provided more details on they plan to keep kids safe.
Besides face coverings and social distancing, the DOE said class sizes will be smaller.
Schools will try to keep students grouped with the same people throughout the day -- in so-called bubbles. That way if someone gets sick, the contacts are minimized.
The DOE also said it is also hiring 15 new school nurses.
And if there is an outbreak, DOE Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said:
“We quickly work to isolate the individual at a school site level, notify the (Department of Health) and notify the family,” she said.
The DOH looks at contact tracing, looks at whether the impact is class wide, building wide, region wide, and they provide us guidance around some next steps ...”
When students return to school on Aug. 4, many will get some combination of in-classroom instruction and distance learning.
Kishimoto said the DOE is buying 23,000 digital devices for needy kids to take part in distance learning.
She added the first two weeks will focus on training teachers and students in the new protocols.
But teachers said that’s about the same amount of training provided every year.
“Oh no there’s been no training yet -- at least not anything that’s mandatory,” said Lisa Morrison, a teacher at Maui Waena Intermediate.
“The assurances that staff are being trained and the assurance things are being properly communicated, those are hard to believe.”
