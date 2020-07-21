Nearly 90 police officers, recruits on leave after a single COVID-19 case at HPD

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 90 Honolulu police officers and recruits will be tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday after a former recruit tested positive over the weekend.
The group includes 44 recruits from that class, about 30 officers who work at the police academy, about five from the Crime Reduction Unit, and others on fourth watch who patrol Chinatown and Waikiki.
They have all have been on administrative leave since Saturday when the state Health Department notified the department about the positive test result.
The recruit had not been feeling well during final classes, but did not notify academy staff.
The state Health Department said it worked with the Honolulu Police Department to determine who needed to quarantine and be tested.
“We asked them to identify who all did this person have that exact parameter of close contact: 15 minutes at least, face to face, within 6 feet,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.
Many of them were not wearing masks during the training scenarios. None are showing symptoms as of Tuesday so the testing and quarantine are precautions.
The department expects to get all the test results by the weekend.
