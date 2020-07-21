Maui police arrest 2 drivers accused of manslaughter after in separate crashes

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested two drivers on Monday accused of manslaughter -- in separate crashes last year.
Police took Kailey Duarte into custody following a grand jury indictment for a crash in June of 2019.
The head-on crash in Hali’imaile killed Texas visitor Teresa Pham, and injured four of her family members as they were heading to the airport.
She faces charges of manslaughter as well as reckless injury in the first and second degree.
Duarte’s bail is set at $234,000.
“We’ve been saying it time and time again. If you drive impaired in Maui County, you’re going to be held accountable. And if you kill somebody, you’re definitely going to be held accountable to the highest standards that we can charge you with.,” Lt. William Hankins of MPD said.
Officers also arrested Kalani Au Hoon for a collision in Kihei a year ago.
Police say his truck crossed the center line and slammed into another vehicle. Mildred Jouvenat and her son Jacob were killed in the crash.
The charges against Au Hoon also include intoxicated and reckless driving. His bail is set at $203,000.
