Local non-profit receives $145K donation to continue helping struggling families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With so many families still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, a local group is continuing their mission to feed those in need.
The Show Aloha Challenge was created in March when the governor’s first stay-at-home order went into effect. Since then, the group has raised more than $1 million to provide meals for kupuna and other people who are sturggling to put food on their table.
Tuesday morning, the Hawaii Dental Service delivered a $145,000 donation to help the Show Aloha Challenge distribute food to neighbor islands.
“We are beyond grateful to the Hawaii Dental Service for the generous donation. This will help us as we are load and deliver 1,000 food boxes weekly into two refrigerated vans and get that food out to the people who need it,” said Mike Gangloff, one of the founders of the Show Aloha Challenge.
Seniors who would like to sign up for the meal delivery service can visit Show Aloha Challenge’s website.
