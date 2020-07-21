Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact Hawaii Island by Sunday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Tuesday evening. Winds drop off it will feel more humid and with the muggy air mass, we may see some pop up showers on Tuesday and Wednesday before the trade winds return.
Local scale land and sea breezes will develop on the light wind days through Wednesday.
Trade winds will increase again from Thursday on through the upcoming weekend. Shower coverage will remain low through Tuesday with the best coverage along the eastern and mountain slopes of each island. Rainfall activity will trend a bit higher from Wednesday onward as an upper level low, an area of lower pressure, drifts north of the islands and trade winds increase. The best chances for showers each day are forecast in the overnight to early morning hours but we can’t rule out showers popping up on the radar over mauka neighborhoods during the day.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy due to breezy trades into Tuesday. Trades are forecast to trend down by midweek, but east facing surf should hold due to a 9-10 sec period northeast swell expected to arrive from an area of strong- to gale-force winds off the California coast. A small, long-period south-southwest swell will fade Monday, leaving mainly a mix of small background energy moving through. A similar sized southerly swell will be possible come Wednesday, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week.
And in the long range model, we will have to watch the development of Tropical Cyclone Douglas. It is on a path that is favorable for strengthening and becoming a hurricane within the next 24 hours. The latest track takes it more north, right over Hawaii Island. The cone of uncertainty as of Tuesday evening, includes Hilo and Ka’u. The storm can nudge either north or south, so we have to watch its progression every step of the way. If the latest model track holds true, Hawaii Island will see the majority of the impacts of torrential rain, some wind and even large surf - while the rest of us has a chance for elevated surf and some pop up showers with some thunderstorms popping up. Definitely need to watch it day by day as it all unfolds. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared.
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.