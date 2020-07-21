Kalihi residents say they weren’t consulted on a proposed homeless prevention center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalihi residents are protesting a proposed facility aimed at providing homeless prevention services.
Opponents of the project held signs Monday saying they were never informed by the Institute for Human Services or the City of their plans.
The IHS hopes to use federal funding to convert a two-story building at the corner of North King Street and Long Lane.
At the center, outreach workers would help struggling individuals transition to a more stable future, but helping people pay bills, find work, and look for places to stay.
But opponents say it’s too close to homes and they worry about the safety of residents, especially kupuna, who live directly across the street.
“Behind there is all residential, directly across is my family building,” area resident Janice Terada Onishi pointed out. She opposes the project, citing worries about other residents.
“Imagine people sitting here all up the sidewalk, all up the stairway. The safety of my tenants is the biggest concern,” she said.
In a statement IHS said, “We want to address concerns around the existing homeless population in the area and work together to get homeless individuals off the streets to create a safer community.”
Protesters say they will continue to protest at the sit all week to ensure their message is heard.
The community agrees there is a need for such services, but where to place it continues to be met with varying opinions.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.