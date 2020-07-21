Iolani Palace seeks volunteers to greet, screen visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is looking for volunteers to greet, guide and screen visitors.
The palace reopened on June 19 and is open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays only.
They’re looking for ambassador, guardian and medical volunteers.
“Like many organizations steering toward recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19, The Friends of Iolani Palace relies on the generosity, knowledge and skills of our volunteers to fulfill our vision of bringing the rich history of Iolani Palace and Hawaii’s monarchy to life,” said Paula Akana, executive director of Iolani Palace, in a news release.
“Toward this end, we’ve expanded our volunteer search for passionate individuals to facilitate safe, socially distant movement of our tours in the Palace and Palace Grounds.”
After a training session, volunteers are required to commit to a two- to three-hour shift each week. Aloha attire, face mask or shield and social distancing are required.
