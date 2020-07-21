HECO is offering special payment plans to help customers pay their bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help ease customers’ financial burdens because of COVID-19, Hawaiian Electric is offering special payment plans and extending payments over time.
Since March, Hawaiian Electric suspended disconnections and collections activities.
Its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment have also been extended through Sept. 1. Late fees are expected to resume after Sept. 15.
“We know that many of our customers continue to experience financial strain, and our special payment plans are set up to provide customers with extended payment options with no penalty or financing fees during this unprecedented time,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service, in a news release. “For us to help, we need to hear from you.”
Under the payment plans, the total past due balance will be divided into equal monthly installments.
Customers will continue to get new energy charges every month that need to be paid by the stated due date throughout the duration of the special payment plan.
Hawaiian Electric said that late fees will be waived on all plans.
