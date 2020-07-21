Hawaii’s not seeing coin shortages, but banks are making plans just in case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pesky coins seems to be everywhere, but there’s actually a shortage of them in the economy right now.
Experts blame COVID-19, which forced businesses to close and cut consumer spending.
"A lot of coins come from laundromats, car washes, parking garages and bus change. That hasn't been happening during the pandemic," said Teik Ramsey, executive vice president at Bank of Hawaii.
In one town in Wisconsin, coins have become so scarce that a bank is actually paying customers to turn in their spare change.
Many mainland businesses now only accept credit or debit cards ― or exact change.
So far Hawaii has been spared.
“I’ve been at First Hawaiian Bank for roughly 30 years and we’ve never seen something like this before. But it really hasn’t hit us at this point in time and we don’t expect it to,” said Michael Coates, First Hawaiian Bank executive vice president.
Banking officials believe the Federal Reserve has it under control.
But the president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii isn’t so sure the state is in the clear.
"Never say never," Tina Yamaki said. "It's a possibility. It could. But the question is to what extent. And I don't think it's going to be as bad as the mainland, or at least that's what we're hoping."
Ramsey said Bank of Hawaii is closely monitoring its coin supplies and being proactive.
"We're encouraging all of our customers to come into the bank and deposit their coins and they'll get credited to their account," she said.
Coates said First Hawaiian inventories its coin stock daily and it can get more.
"We would reach out to a third party. That third party would airlift that coin in if we needed it," he said.
Decreased staffing at the U.S. Mint briefly interrupted coin production, but the Federal Reserve estimates there’s over $48 billion in coins in the U.S. It’s just a matter of keeping it moving.
“We know we have plenty of coin both on the mainland and here,” Ramsey said.
