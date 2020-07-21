Hawaii reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 1,418

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 1,418.
Of the new cases, 21 are on Oahu and the remaining four are on Maui.
In recent weeks, state health officials have raised growing concerns about community spread of coronavirus and have urged residents to take precautions.
Also Tuesday, the state reported:
- The state’s death toll remains at 24.
- At least 151 patients in Hawaii have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic.
- Of all those who have tested positive, 1,084 people have been released from isolation.
- There have been more than 106,000 people have been tested for the virus in Hawaii.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 1,100
- Released from isolation: 812
- Required hospitalization: 119
- Deaths: 17
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 139 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 122
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 42
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 114
- Released from isolation: 108
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 22
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.