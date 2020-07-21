Former Hawaii football player charged with four counts of second-degree sex assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former University of Hawaii defensive lineman was charged Monday with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, Hawaii News Now has learned.
Police authorities in Honolulu say Kendall Hune was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault. Hune was a senior during the 2019 football season and graduated from the school in May.
He was still in police custody as of late Monday, police officials said.
Details surrounding the investigation into the alleged assault were not immediately made available.
Bail in the case has been set at $50,000.
