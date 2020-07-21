Forecast: Lighter winds takeover through Wednesday

A small, long-period south-southwest swell will continue to fade into Tuesday, leaving mainly a mix of small background energy moving through. A similar sized southerly swell will be possible come Wednesday, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy due to breezy trades into Tuesday. An east swell will become a possibility over the weekend for the eastern end of the state as Douglas approaches the region.