Forecast: Lighter winds takeover through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will decrease through Wednesday as disturbance drifts north of the island chain disrupting the trade winds and allowing local scale land and sea breezes to develop especially over leeward areas.
Shower activity will trend higher from Wednesday onward and moderate to breezy trade winds return from Thursday into the weekend.
A small, long-period south-southwest swell will continue to fade into Tuesday, leaving mainly a mix of small background energy moving through.
A similar sized southerly swell will be possible come Wednesday, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain choppy due to breezy trades into Tuesday. An east swell will become a possibility over the weekend for the eastern end of the state as Douglas approaches the region.
