Big Island workers rally, urging PUC to reconsider deal that would save bioenergy jobs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hu Honua Bioenergy has filed a motion asking the Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its power-sharing agreement with Hawaiian Electric.
Workers rallied Monday at the Pepeekeo plant to protest the PUC’s recent decision to reject that agreement, because the electricity from biomass would be too expensive.
The company says that’s unfair because it spent years building the plant based on previous PUC guidance. The facility is nearing completion, but critics say the regulators made the right call.
“The last thing you want to do is see everybody’s bill go up so that a very very small number of people can be paid for chopping down forests, which are the lungs of the planet, at a time during climate change that we need to protect the forest,” critic Henry Curtis of the group Life of the Land said.
Honua Ola currently employs 64 people and initially planned to hire 140 more. With the recent decision, those jobs are in jeopardy.
The company says the complex is 99 percent complete.
Read a related report: Utilities commission rejects Hu Honua’s deal to provide energy for HECO
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.