After 2 months of a 4-day work week, Kauai county offices to shift back

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - County offices and employees are returning back to their normal 5-day work week.
The county said starting next week Monday, most county offices will once again open Monday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hours were changed and a 4-day work was initiated in May to reduce the amount of movement on the island in hopes of slowing COVID-19. The shortened work week lasted about two months, but employee hours weren’t cut as the four work days were stretched to 10 hours.
“With the start of the new school year upon us, the County is terminating its Reduced Movement Schedule, also known as “4-10s” at the end of this week,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “We wish to thank the public for your patience and cooperation as we’ve made adjustments to our county operations these past few months, as we continually aim to ensure the safety of our associates and customers throughout this pandemic.”
County officials say as offices begin to reopen on Fridays, health and safety protocols remain in place. Masks are required in all county offices and some are operating on an appointment-only basis.
