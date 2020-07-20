Tropical Storm Douglas, Tropical Depression 7-E churning in eastern North Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two tropical cyclones have formed in the eastern North Pacific, far to the east of the Hawaiian islands.
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Douglas (formerly Tropical Depression 8-E) is currently 2,255 miles east-southeast of Hilo, or 1,025 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.
Douglas has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving to the west-southwest at 10 miles per hour.
Forecasters expect Douglas to continue strengthening and become a hurricane in the next two to three days as it moves through an area with low wind shear, high amounts of moisture and high sea surface temperatures.
The current forecast track brings it into the Central Pacific sometime Friday or Saturday as a hurricane or tropical storm. It’s still too early to tell what kind of impacts, if any, it will have on our island weather, as the computer models are not in agreement on the track and intensity. Any effects would not be until Sunday or next Monday.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Seven-E is closer, 1,520 miles east of Hilo, but it is a poorly organized system with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is moving to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour. Forecasters expect Seven-E to weaken into a remnant low by Tuesday and then dissipate by Wednesday.
