National Guard members start conducting temp, health checks at state courthouses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Guard members are now conducting temperature checks and basic health screenings at eight state courthouses.
The measures come as courtrooms begin reopening to the public.
Employees and visitors must now answer a series of health questions and have their temperatures taken before entering the courthouse.
The Guard members will conduct the health checks at courthouses through at least September.
The new protocols are similar to what National Guard members have been doing at Hawaii airports.
“We want to be sure that everyone who comes to our courthouses is assured that the environment will be as safe as possible given the COVID pandemic,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.
“We are extremely grateful to Major General Kenneth Hara, who is Incident Commander of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the Hawaii Army National Guard for responding to our request for assistance.”
The National Guard members are stations at:
- Kaahumanu Hale (Circuit Court)
- Kauikeaoluli Hale (Honolulu District Court)
- Kapolei Judiciary Complex
- Aliiolani Hale (Hawaii Supreme Court)
- Hoapili Hale (Wailuku Courthouse)
- Hale Kaulike (Hilo)
- Keahuolu Courthouse (Kona)
- and Puuhonua Kaulike (Lihue)
