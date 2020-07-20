The Mountain West Conference postpones their virtual 2020 media days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that they will postpone the 2020 Virtual Football Media Days.
This online event was set to take place from July 27 to July 29.
The Mountain West said in a statement today, that any future decisions will be announced at the appropriate time.
Throughout the week, they will also be announcing the 2020 football preseason power rankings, as well as that preseason All-Mountain West team and the offensive, defensive and special teams preseason players of the year.
A new date for the media days has not been set yet.
