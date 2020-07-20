Liquor inspectors close Waikiki bar accused of flouting social distancing mandates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City liquor inspectors shut down another bar that they say failed to follow emergency mandates aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
Tapas Waikiki was ordered to shut down for 24 hours on Saturday night after Honolulu liquor inspectors said the establishment was very crowded and people were not wearing masks.
Officials estimated there were about 120 people at the bar that has a capacity of about 75.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said while businesses are suffering, many won’t survive another shutdown. “Responsible behavior will allow businesses to remain open, and will keep their patrons safe,” he said.
Over the weekend, liquor inspectors also shut down Cafe Gang Nam on Keeaumoku Street.
