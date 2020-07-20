HPD reports a new COVID-19 case in a recruit at the Waipahu Training Academy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirmed a coronavirus case at it’s Waipahu Training Academy.
HPD says a former recruit tested positive last week and then, over the weekend, the Department of Health notified HPD about the case.
The DOH is now working to test 44 recruits and 30 officers, along with performing contact tracing.
The academy was sanitized and underwent a deep clean on Sunday.
So far, out of a total of 58 HPD employees who have been tested, only four people have tested positive, the department said.
Three employees who were previously positive went into quarantine and now reportedly back at their jobs.
