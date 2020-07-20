Hawaii reports just 12 new COVID-19 cases; statewide total now at 1,393

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported just 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Eleven of the new cases are on Oahu, while one is on the Big Island.
The new infections push the statewide total to 1,393.
In recent weeks, Hawaii has seen daily increases in the low to mid-20s. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 12 new cases was the start of a declining trend or an anomaly.
The state Health Department also reported:
- The state’s death toll remains at 24.
- 150 COVID-19 patients in Hawaii have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic.
- Of all those who have tested positive, 1,057 people have been released from isolation.
- There have been more than 106,000 people have been tested for the virus in Hawaii.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 1,079
- Released from isolation: 790
- Required hospitalization: 118
- Deaths: 17
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 121
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 42
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 114
- Released from isolation: 104
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 22
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
