Forecast: Light winds taking over through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue today and then decrease to light easterlies with more variable winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Local scale land and sea breezes will develop on the light wind days through Wednesday. Trade winds will increase again from Thursday on through the upcoming weekend. Shower coverage will remain low through Tuesday with the best coverage along the eastern and mountain slopes of each island. Rainfall activity will trend a bit higher from Wednesday onward as an upper level low drifts north of the islands and trade winds increase. The best chances for showers each day are forecast in the overnight to early morning hours.