Forecast: Light winds taking over through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue today and then decrease to light easterlies with more variable winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Local scale land and sea breezes will develop on the light wind days through Wednesday. Trade winds will increase again from Thursday on through the upcoming weekend. Shower coverage will remain low through Tuesday with the best coverage along the eastern and mountain slopes of each island. Rainfall activity will trend a bit higher from Wednesday onward as an upper level low drifts north of the islands and trade winds increase. The best chances for showers each day are forecast in the overnight to early morning hours.
Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy due to breezy trades into Tuesday. Trades are forecast to trend down by midweek, but east facing surf should hold due to a 9-10 sec period northeast swell expected to arrive from an area of strong- to gale-force winds off the California coast.A small, long-period south-southwest swell will fade Monday, leaving mainly a mix of small background energy moving through. A similar sized southerly swell will be possible come Wednesday, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week.
