Federal firefighters test positive for COVID-19, colleagues in quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two federal firefighters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing their colleagues to go into quarantine.
Navy officials wouldn’t confirm which fire station is affected or say how many firefighters are currently in isolation. They said appropriate changes to ensure crews are able to respond to every emergency.
“All of our federal fire stations are mission capable and we’re able to meet our responsibilities by slightly modified hours and shifts,” said Lydia Robertson, deputy public affairs officer at Navy Region Hawaii. “We have emergency responses being provided by nearby federal fire stations and mutual aid partners.”
The changes were made over the weekend.
Officials say the station where the infected firefighters work has since been disinfected and is currently operational.
There are a total of 13 fire stations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
