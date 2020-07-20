Pandemic creates new challenges for patients in need of life-saving bone marrow match

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic has created an extra challenge for Hawaii patients in need of a life-saving match.
Donor drives were on hold until recently. Now, a Hilo teen is hoping for a cure with some help from the community.
Doctors diagnosed Jaden Ah Mow with severe aplastic anemia in January, while he was a senior at Kamehameha Schools Hawaii campus.
He immediately flew to Oahu for treatment of the rare blood disease.
"Before the treatments, I felt weak, tired, I didn't want to get up too much," he said.
Ah Mow needs a bone marrow transplant.
The family planned a donor drive in March that was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I told him, ‘You know Jaden, you’re probably the least deserving person I know to get something like this (severe aplastic anemia).’ And his response to me was, ‘Well, Papa, it’s better than if it was somebody else,’” recalled Ah Mow’s grandfather, Bimo Akiona.
Be the Match Hawaii tries to register about 100 new donors a month, but the numbers dropped with in-person drives on hold until a few weeks ago.
"It's terrifying. It's like one of the worst things you can experience is to have your child be sick and to not have a definite answer," said Kui Akiona, Ah Mow's mother.
“You’re relying on somebody else to save your son.”
People ages 18 to 44 will be able to sign up for the donor registry and get their cheeks swabbed at two events on the Big Island this week.
The first one is on Friday at the Jeff Gomes Gallery in Keaau from noon to 6 p.m.
The second drive is on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hot Yoga Hilo.
Both have a walk-in or drive-thru option.
“They can do the registration process in their car, takes about five to 10 minutes, and they can swab as well,” said Nainoa Wong, Be the Match Hawaii’s community and engagement representative.
“They don’t even have to leave their car.”
Ah Mow celebrated his 18th birthday in April. He's keeping his spirits up as he focuses on the future.
“I was aiming to join the fire department, hopefully become an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician), maybe an MICT (Paramedic) if I could, help give back to the community,” he said.
“If you are a match for someone, you’re pretty much helping save a life.”
For those interested in signing up for the registry online and receiving a swab kit in the mail, click here.
