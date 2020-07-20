Crews working to repair 24-inch water main near Koko Marina Shopping Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some road closures are expected to be in effect through Monday afternoon while Board of Water Supply crews work to repair a 24-inch water main break on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai.
The break, which was reported just after 1:30 p.m., happened near the Koko Marina Shopping Center, city officials said.
Motorists were advised to use alternate routes, but it wasn’t immediately clear in which direction any possible lane closures were in effect.
