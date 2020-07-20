Crews working to remove 36-foot sailboat stuck in waters off Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people aboard a sailboat that got stuck in waters off Waikiki Beach near the Hilton Lagoon early Monday.
Crews responded around 4:30 am.
Coast Guard officials said the 36-foot sailboat got stuck in the break and started taking on water due to a crack in the hull.
Crews were still working to remove the boat as of 5:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
