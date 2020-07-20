Crews working to remove 36-foot sailboat stuck in waters off Waikiki

By HNN Staff | July 20, 2020 at 5:41 AM HST - Updated July 20 at 5:41 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people aboard a sailboat that got stuck in waters off Waikiki Beach near the Hilton Lagoon early Monday.

Crews responded around 4:30 am.

Coast Guard officials said the 36-foot sailboat got stuck in the break and started taking on water due to a crack in the hull.

Crews were still working to remove the boat as of 5:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

