Coffee with a Candidate: Ron Burrus, Independent Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron Burrus is a “non-partisan” independent candidate for U.S. Congress in District 2.
Burrus says we are living “in tumultuous times and revolutionary ideas are needed more than ever, if we are to regain our true ideals and principles.”
Here are some of the questions from our interview:
- Why are you running for Congress as an independent?
I just don’t think either party is doing their job.
- What’s in your resume that makes you qualified for this job?
In a society of specialists, I’m very much the decathlete. I’ve had so many jobs in media, finance, banking and entertainment. I think the background that I’ve had, makes me well suited to move in many circles - which I think you have to do in Washington D.C. these days. I’m able to communicate my ideas greatly, and reach across the aisle to do what I have to do to be an effective leader.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.