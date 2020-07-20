Coffee with a Candidate: Michelle Tippens, Libertarian Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Tippens says her passion, experience and leadership make her the right choice for the congressional seat in District 2.
She says as a Libertarian, her position on many issues sits along a “balanced midline” that seeks to protect individual freedoms while encouraging the natural growth of the economy with minimal government intrusion.
Here are some of the questions from our interview:
- Why are you running for Congress?
I feel like with the current situation with COVID really hitting the brakes, we have seen how burdensome the excessive almost bloat of government can be. I think it’s really important to find people for office who are ready to examine what is currently happening and establish what is and isn’t working.
- Why should voters choose you over the other candidates?
I think a big part of what I’m about is personal liberty and personal freedom. I think we have kind of gotten to this point in our government where we have this parentalized relationship, where the government has almost assumed the role of parent. That’s not really the government’s job, it’s our parent’s job. I think a lot of people are yearning for that balance.
