Authorities identify man who died in Kauai motorcycle crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash on Kauai earlier this month was identified as a Kapaa resident on Monday, according to county authorities.
Police officials say Clint Delconte was driving his motorcycle at around 6:15 p.m. on Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Refuse Transfer Station when he lost control and crashed.
He was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson in the southbound direction at the time of the accident.
The fatal crash marked Kauai’s fifth traffic fatality of the year.
