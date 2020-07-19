Trade winds to ease up a bit soon with more showers on the way

Breezy trade wind weather will continue for Monday, but some changes will happen soon after that. A surface trough will cause the trades to weaken Tuesday and Wednesday while raising the possibility for more intense showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu, although we don’t think we’ll have heavy rain. Trade winds will increase again Thursday, but it could still remain showery for the western end of the state as an upper disturbance lingers in the area.