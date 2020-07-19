Trade winds to ease up a bit soon with more showers on the way

Breezy trade wind weather will continue for Monday, but some changes will happen soon after that. A surface trough will cause the trades to weaken Tuesday and Wednesday while raising the possibility for more intense showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu, although we don’t think we’ll have heavy rain. Trade winds will increase again Thursday, but it could still remain showery for the western end of the state as an upper disturbance lingers in the area.
A small craft advisory is posted for coastal waters from Oahu eastward to the Big Island due to strong winds. For the surfers, the latest small south-southwest swell is declining before the next small swell arrives around Wednesday. East shore surf will be smaller but still a bit choppy, with small to no waves for north and west shores.
Coastal areas will still have some possible nuisance flooding over the next few afternoons due to seasonally higher astronomical tides and unusually high sea levels, which could bring some ocean waters over low-lying coastal roads and inundate some boat ramps and beach areas that are normally dry.
