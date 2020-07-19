Man dies after an early-morning Windward Oahu crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died in a crash early Sunday morning on Oahu’s Windward side.
Around 2 a.m., Honolulu police were called out to Kamehameha Highway just before the Heeia State Park in Kaneohe.
Upon arrival, police and paramedics found the vehicle overturned on its roof.
The HPD investigation revealed that the driver, who has yet to be publicly identified, was speeding northbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle.
Paramedics say the man appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
The vehicle then skidded across the southbound lane, and went up a grass embankment, and flipped after hitting a utility pole guy-wire.
HFD pulled the man from the vehicle and paramedics say there were no signs of life. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to this collision,” HPD said.
This is Oahu’s 29th Traffic Fatality of this year compared to 33 at the same time in 2019.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.