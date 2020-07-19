EMS: Man in critical condition after crash with a city bus on Oahu’s North Shore

By HNN Staff | July 19, 2020 at 2:56 PM HST - Updated July 19 at 3:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say a crash has left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Kamehameha Highway near Gunstock Ranch.

Details surrounding the crash are limited, but photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed a Honolulu City Bus possibly involved.

HPD closed down the highway from Malaekahana State Park to the Cackle Fresh Egg Farm. Around 3:15, police announced the route was being contra-flowed.

