EMS: Man in critical condition after crash with a city bus on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say a crash has left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Kamehameha Highway near Gunstock Ranch.
Details surrounding the crash are limited, but photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed a Honolulu City Bus possibly involved.
HPD closed down the highway from Malaekahana State Park to the Cackle Fresh Egg Farm. Around 3:15, police announced the route was being contra-flowed.
