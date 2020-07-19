High tides, higher than normal sea levels to cause minor coastal flooding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Minor coastal flooding will be possible over the next few days due to higher than normal tides, according to the National Weather Service.
The combination of seasonal high tides and abnormally high sea levels will likely produce nuisance flooding.
The impacts may include flooding along beach areas that are normally dry, as well as saltwater inundation of vulnerable low-lying roadways, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.
The flooding is expected during the afternoon high tides through Tuesday.
Honolulu’s forecast high tides for the next few days are:
- Sunday: 3:51 pm, +2.5 feet
- Monday: 4:29 pm, +2.5 feet
- Tuesday: 5:09 pm, +2.5 feet
However, the actual tides have been coming at .7 feet higher than predicted. Saturday’s high tide was predicted to be plus 2.31 feet, but preliminary data show the tide actually came in at plus 3.06 feet.
